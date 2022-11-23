© Reuters Manchester United’s U.S. stocks continue to rise 8% before the market. Will they finally “break up” with the Glazer family?



Investing.com reported on Wednesday (23rd) that the Premier League football club Manchester United (NYSE: ) continued to rise 8.63% before the market. It was reported that the Glazer family planned to introduce external investment to Manchester United, and even considered selling the team.

According to reports, the Glazer family has commissioned an investment bank to study the introduction of external investment and sale, including the sale of part or all of the equity. The news means that the relevant official statement will be released soon.

Boosted by this news, Manchester United’s share price soared 14.66% yesterday (22nd). However, it is reported that the Glazer family still may not sell Manchester United, and may only sell part of the stake.

The Glazer family has been in Manchester United for 17 years, but the relationship with the fans has not been good. The fans have held many protests and are dissatisfied with the way Manchester United is currently run. As United’s performance declined significantly, the protests grew louder.

Calls for the Glazer family to quit United have grown louder in recent years, with the team not winning the Premier League title since Alex Ferguson took over as manager in 2013.

In addition, Manchester United also officially announced yesterday that Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and the club reached an agreement through negotiation and officially left the club.

Ronaldo has previously criticized Manchester United and the Glazer family, saying that since he joined Manchester United, the club’s facilities have not been updated. Some other players also said that the Glazer family invested too little in the team.

In 2012, the Glazer family promoted Manchester United to go public, but only sold a small part of the shares, and retained absolute control through a dual-share structure, with almost all voting rights.

Compiler: Liu Chuan