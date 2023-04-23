ManUnited after penalty thriller in FA Cup final

Manchester United have reached the final of the English FA Cup after a penalty thriller. The Red Devils beat Brighton & Hove Albion 7-6 in a penalty shoot-out at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday and were 0-0 after 120 minutes.

Only one of 14 penalties was missed, the unlucky one was Brighton’s Solly March. Marcel Sabitzer, who came on as a substitute in the 91st minute, was lucky to convert his penalty, because Brighton goalie Robert Sanchez still had his fingertips on the ball. This made it 5: 5 – if the ÖFB international had missed, Brighton would be there for the first time in 40 years in the final of the oldest football competition in the world.

City rivals Manchester City, who won 3-0 against Sheffield United on Saturday, are back in Wembley on June 3rd.

