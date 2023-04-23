ŽRK Fighter two victories in Banja Luka | Sports

Borca handball players recorded another victory in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: ŽRK Borac/promo

The “wasps” from Banja Luka defeated Knežopoljka 34:29 in the 19th round on Saturday and reached their 11th triumph in the current season.

Nikola Bijelić’s team dominated in the Banja Luka hall and scored new points on the wings of a cheerful Milana Railić, who scored 11 goals.

However, it was not the only victory of “Osica” on Saturday in “Borik”, because previously the girls from the second team Borca, who previously won the championship title in Republika Srpska, continued their series of victories against the Derventa team (33:27).

Sandra Đurašinović excelled with eight goals, and after the match, the president of the RS Handball Association, Marinko Umičević, presented them with the cup and medals.

Also, the director of ŽRK Borac Darko Savić was awarded, who was presented with a plaque for his contribution to the development of youth handball.

(mondo.ba)