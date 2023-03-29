Mapei renew the partnership with Ambrose Beccaria and strengthens its support for the project Great as Global Sponsor. The multinational of chemical products for the building industry will thus continue to participate in the oceanic history of the Milanese navigator with the enthusiasm and involvement that represent his distinctive character.

Veronica SquinziMapei managing director, said: “Ambrogio Beccaria is a boy who represents the values ​​we believe in: tenacity, grit, perseverance in facing new challenges. We embarked on this adventure with the pioneering spirit that has always distinguished us and Ambrogio’s performance at regattas, the teamwork of the whole team, the performance of this futuristic boat confirmed what we knew: Ambrogio is a Italian and we are proud to support him with pride in his next adventures in the ocean”.

Ambrose Beccaria he has declared: “Mapei’s support was fundamental in the first phase of our project and continues to be so today. They believed in us and committed all their strength to start this journey together with the other partners. For me it’s wonderful to be able to share my business with a company like Mapei, capable of carrying out research and innovation at the highest levels and which puts an incredible passion into every area”.

Thanks to the wide offer of its range and the high specialization it offers, the company will continue to supply the project with its nautical products, used in the creation of the latest generation Class 40 that the team has designed and built. The consultancy relationship of the Mapei Sport Research Center will also continue, in support of Ambrogio’s athletic training and sports medical and nutritional assistance.

After the excellent positioning in the RORC Caribbean 600, the Milanese navigator is ready for a new oceanic challenge: the Défi Atlantique, departing on April 1st from the port of Pointe-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe with destination La Rochelle, in France. Together with Ambrogio, Gianluca Guelfi, the boat’s designer, and Alberto Riva, skipper and electronics manager, will go on board.

The regatta, promoted by the Grand Pavois Organization with the support of Class40, is a “return transat”, i.e. a competition born for the teams who have chosen to bring the boats home by sea after the winter transatlantic journeys to the Caribbean: 3500 miles divided in two stages, the first up to Horta, in the Azores, and the second starting on April 16 from the Portuguese archipelago towards the French finish line.