Marathon: During the race, the runner suddenly gets into the car

DThe running community is appalled. From time to time, news of fraud at marathon events makes the rounds. People of all ages and abilities who cheat mostly themselves but also others when it comes to podiums and qualifications by being creative in finding shortcuts. The page „Marathon Investigation“ has even made it its mission to check questionable results and either exonerate suspected runners with facts – or uncover their fraud.

In the case of Scottish runner Joasia Zakrzewski, however, the team behind the website did not even have to take action because the matter is clear: During the 50-mile ultra-run (approx. 80 kilometers) from Manchester to Liverpool on April 7th, she ran a small one Section by car, as the BBC now reports. The outrage is great, especially since Zakrzewski is a top runner. And because she took third place from the actually third best runner, at least until she was disqualified. A friend of Zakrzewski’s said she was sincerely sorry for the incident.

What happened? Zakrzewski arrived the night before the race after a 48 hour journey from Australia. As that friend reported after the race, she felt uncomfortable before and during the run. “The race didn’t go according to plan. She said she was feeling sick and tired and wanted out,” he said. She stopped at about kilometer 55 and got into a car. But after about four kilometers she got out again and continued the race. Those are the facts. Deliberate fraud, say some. However, it is quite possible that she actually wanted to finish the race, but then changed her mind and continued. But the result remains the same: an unjustified third place. And a strangely fast time on a certain section.

The data shows it clearly

Now Zakrzewski could have quickly cleared up the situation at the finish line. Apparently she didn’t. GB Ultras race boss Wayne Drinkwater told the BBC he was informed after the run that a starter had gained an “unsportsmanlike competitive advantage” during one leg. GPX data then also showed that Zakrzewski covered a mile in just one minute and 40 seconds. Statements from other participants and organizers had also confirmed the suspicion, said Drinkwater.

Scottish Athletics Chairman David Ovens also said: “It is very disappointing to hear this considering Joasia has had such a successful time in recent years.” represented in Glasgow in 2014, is the British record holder in the 100 and 200 miles. In February, she won the 48-hour race at the Taipei Ultramarathon in Taiwan and set a world record for 255 miles. In 2020 she won a 24 hour race in Australia. And at the World Championships over 100 kilometers she won silver in 2011 and then twice bronze.

“I hope,” said Ovens, “she can put this behind her and that there is an innocent explanation.” But how should that be? Even if the mind is often no longer able to think clearly during such a long competition – Zakrzewski could only have continued the race where she left off. And if that wasn’t logistically possible because the vehicle wasn’t allowed to drive back to that point, there would have been other options: walking back, for example. Or run past the finish line in order not to activate the end time, so that it would have ended the race for itself, but not for the official score. Or provide enlightenment directly at the destination.

She did later. “She fully cooperated with the investigations of the race organizers and gave them a full report of what happened,” said Zakrzewski’s friend, affirming: “You’re really sorry for any excitement caused.”