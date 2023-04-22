An April 25 without peace. Still sparks on La Russa-breaking latest news

Of Monica Guerzoni

The president of the Senate will be at the Altare della Patria and then in Prague to honor Palach, an anti-USSR patriot

For a government whose president hopes for a real one national pacificationApril 25 is approaching in a contentious political climate and divisive as never before. The last polemical cue has provided it the president of the Senatestating that there is no anti-fascism in the Constitution. Words that have raised the indignation of the opposition and prompted Ignazio La Russa to rectify.

And in three days it will be Giorgia Meloni’s turn to celebrate her premiere Liberation Dayand as Prime Minister of the most right-wing government in post-war history. An appointment that many on the left seem to be waiting for as an anti-fascism test, after the prime minister recalled i 330 dead from the Fosse Ardeatine as slaughtered as Italians.

Tuesday 25 April, Meloni will be at the Altare della Patria at the ceremony of laying a laurel wreath by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. And if not I will follow in Cuneo, Borgo San Dalmazzo and Bovestriangle of Nazi-fascist horror, because the agenda of Palazzo Chigi and that of the Quirinale are independent of each other, certainly not from today.

The 78th anniversary of the date that commemorates the retreat of the Germans and the soldiers of the Republic of Sal arrives in a torn parliamentary atmosphere, as evidenced by the duel two days ago in the Senate on the opposing motions centre-right and centre-left. The opposition did not vote for the majority text because it did not contain the word anti-fascism and the chorus started from the benches of the right: Shame. And the same term to divide the two blocks, following the declarations of La Russa in an interview with Republicwhich was born with the intention of launching a message of national unity. See also Russia, spies and economic sanctions: Kennan and Kissinger in front of Putin

The president of the Senate just can’t do it, he seeks reconciliation and finds denialism, the lunge of the MEP Alessandra Moretti, in harmony with many leaders, parliamentarians and militants of the Democratic Party. The Dems accuse La Russa of launching provocations. They reproach him, through the mouth of Sandro Rutolo, to rewrite history as he pleases. They remind him, with Graziano Delrio, that the Constitution arises from the anti-fascist root. And essentially what the secretary Elly Schlein declared in Riano, where she paid homage to the monument dedicated to Giacomo Matteotti, killed in 1924 by the fascist squads: I heard the words of La Russa, he said that anti-fascism is not in the Constitution. But anti-fascism is our Constitution.

The second state charge is a revisionist who denies anti-fascism, as claimed by the former Speaker of the Chamber Laura Boldrini? A fascist, as the Honorable Member affirms, assuming full responsibility Nice Stump? La Russa himself to reject criticisms and accusations. He explains that his reference was not to anti-fascism, but to the absence of the word anti-fascism in the Constitution. Disappointed by the controversies and exploitation, the president remains convinced that he wants to facilitate a process of peacemaking. The next move, which in the opinion of the founder of FdI should make everyone agree, will be to celebrate April 25 not only by paying homage to the Altare della Patria, but also flying to prague: to visit the Theresienstadt Nazi concentration camp and to lay a wreath at the monument of Jan Palachwith the intention of stigmatizing the two totalitarianisms of the 1900s in one fell swoop. See also Residents of US "poisonous train" derailed diagnosed with bronchitis suspected of exposure to leaked chemicals - Teller Report Teller Report

La Russa’s course correction does not convince theAnpiwhich invites him to study history. For Federico Fornaro, Bersanian of the Pd group in the Chamber, the president of the Senate remained behind with respect to the turning point in Fiuggi, when Gianfranco Fini condemned fascism as an absolute evil: La Russa’s attempt to rewrite history does not aim at peace, but the equalization. Between those who supported the fascist regime and those who fought it. Russia has to go the brusque synthesis of Adelmo Cervi, writer and son of Aldo, one of the seven Cervi brothers shot by the fascists in 1943.