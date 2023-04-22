Home » Start-ups: Why innovative companies are based in Munich and not in Berlin
Business

Start-ups: Why innovative companies are based in Munich and not in Berlin

by admin
Start-ups: Why innovative companies are based in Munich and not in Berlin
Business KI, Drohnen & Co.

Why found innovative entrepreneurs in Munich and not in Berlin

| Reading time: 2 minutes

White-blue and alpine - Munich is popular with high-tech founders White-blue and alpine - Munich is popular with high-tech founders

White-blue and alpine – Munich is popular with high-tech founders

Quelle: Getty Images

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Zalando, Lieferando, Gorillas – well-known online companies are based in Berlin. The capital is particularly strong when it comes to shopping and marketing. However, founders who are working on artificial intelligence, robots or other advanced technologies feel more comfortable in southern Germany.

Mmunich, the start-up metropolis Berlin continues to lag behind when it comes to technology start-ups. The Technical University of Munich plays a central role here, from which a particularly large number of start-ups emerge. This is shown by a study by the venture capitalist Morphais, which is available to WELT AM SONNTAG in advance.

In it, the Berliners analyze those German start-ups of the past year in which new technological ideas are at the core of the business model. The start-up scene uses the term deep tech for start-ups that deal with things like artificial intelligence (AI), robots or drones.

Almost a quarter of deep tech founders started in Bavaria in 2022. “The TU Munich is a great example of how start-ups can be promoted in a targeted manner,” said Morphais boss Eva-Valérie Gfrerer. The UnternehmerTUM start-up center has been active at the university for years. According to the investor, it helps founders with a technical background to implement their business ideas from a business point of view.

Read more about start-ups here

Photo Illustration Of ChatGPT OpenAI With Logo

Chat GPT jeopardizes business

Richard Socher:

Not a pretty sight Dark Store in Berlin's Prenzlauer Berg district

Compressed line of planes on runway

At 19 percent, Berlin is only the second strongest deep-tech location. There is a strong start-up ecosystem in the federal capital, but more often with ideas that are more marketing-driven. The industrial locations of Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia follow in third and fourth place for Deep Tech.

It is striking that the crisis resulting from the Ukraine war in 2022 apparently did not deter the founders: 275 new deep-tech start-ups were created that year – significantly more than in previous years due to the AI ​​boom. And this despite the fact that there is definitely a lull in the entire start-up scene: the number of all new start-ups founded fell from 3290 in 2021 to just 2402 in 2022.

However, when it came to the venture capital collected, the situation also looked worse for the technology founders than in the start-up boom year 2021. The volume fell from 4.2 to 2.4 billion dollars – but was still slightly above the value of 2020. Gfrerer saw this as a return to more realistic company valuations.

Read more about innovation here

Informal Office Meeting

Jan Hiesserich is Head of Strategy Europe at Palantir Technologies

Wrong hype about Chat GPT

The_Lockheed_D-21

There were larger financing rounds for the software provider Celonis, the air taxi developer Volocopter and the hydrogen start-up Hy2Gen. However, the German founders have recently fallen behind their French counterparts in financial terms. The gap between Europe and the US, on the other hand, has narrowed – but only because venture capital has fallen even more sharply in the US than in Europe.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

See also  Chinese Confucianism: The second game "Legend of the World" was launched and endorsed by Chen Xiaochun

You may also like

Everything on stocks: stock exchange logician Andreas Beck...

Resolution 15 of 04/11/2023 – Professional service provided...

Parties – Dobrindt wants to decide on the...

Understanding, 75% of SMEs do not plan generational...

Sustainable ETFs: This is how investors find the...

Uss, the father removed as governor. Nordio now...

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed slightly...

S&P confirms Italy’s rating and outlook: “Meloni government...

Spring cleaning for the record of processing activities...

Lino Banfi, drama in the family. A great-grandson...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy