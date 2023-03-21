Servette and HC Lugano duel 114 minutes and 6 seconds on Saturday evening in the play-off quarter-finals, the decision for the Geneva team is only made after midnight. The people of Ticino are forced to play destructive ice hockey.

Late relief: Marc-Antoine Pouliot finishes the Les Vernets marathon on Sunday night. Martial Trezzini / Keystone

After 114 minutes and 6 seconds, the second longest game in the history of the National League ended at 12:33 a.m. on Sunday night: Marc-Antoine Pouliot, a now naturalized Canadian with an NHL past, scored the 3:2 for Geneva/Servette winning goal; Servette leads in the series with 2:1.