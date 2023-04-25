Home » Marcos Antonio, ‘Lazio is the right choice’ – Football
Marcos Antonio, 'Lazio is the right choice' – Football

Marcos Antonio, ‘Lazio is the right choice’ – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 25 – “Coming to Lazio was the right choice. Everything in life is a process, as is our professional life. I know that everything will happen for my own good. I’m young, I have many beautiful things to do in my career and I hope that Lazio will be part of it”. Marcos Antonio, the Brazilian playmaker from Lazio, spoke thus in an interview with Globoesporte about his adventure in the biancoceleste. “I’ve joined a new team with great players, this is part of the process of adapting to a new style of play. I hope to have more chances.” The former Shakhtar Donetsk also commented on his first goal for the Biancoceleste, against Spezia: “It was very important, because I came on 10 minutes from time, I scored and I was able to help my teammates. It was an indescribable feeling. a magical moment”. The Champions League is closer: “We’ll fight until the last second for the best possible placement. We respect all our opponents, but we won’t give up until the end.” (HANDLE).

