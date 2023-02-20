Original title: In the first round of the 2022 Men’s Weevil Playoffs, Zhejiang has zero defeats to Jiangsu, and Shanghai eliminated Shenzhen Fengshang Culture!

On February 18, 2023, the first round of the much-anticipated “Tencent Chess and Chess Everyday Chess” 2022 National Chess Men’s League One Playoffs kicked off at the Wanzai Shanshui Guest House in Yichun, Jiangxi. After five hours of fierce fighting, the Zhejiang Mintai Bank team and the Shanghai Golden Bund team defeated their respective opponents and advanced to the quarterfinals.

According to the rules of the competition, the last two teams in the regular season will be relegated, and the remaining ten teams will enter the playoffs. In the first round of the playoffs, the seventh place in the regular season will choose one of the ninth and tenth teams as the opponent, and the eighth place will face the unselected team. The winning team will advance to the second round. ranking. When rounds 1-4 are over, if the points are tied, four players from 5-8 will take turns to play blitz chess. The winner will get 2 points, the loser will get 0 points, and the draw will get 1 point each. The first team to score 5 points wins. If the scores of 5–8 teams are tied again, an extra game of blitz will be played from the 9th platform until the winner is determined, which is the “golden ball winning method” in football, which is thrilling and exciting.

It can be seen that the higher the ranking in the regular season, the more favorable it will be in the playoffs, and the champion and runner-up in the regular season can rest for three days to rest and wait for work.

The seventh and eighth regular season teams are Zhejiang Mintai Bank and Shenzhen Fengshang, the ninth Shanghai Golden Bund team, and the tenth Jiangsu Haite team. The seventh-placed Zhejiang team in the league chose Jiangsu Haite as their opponent, so that the Shanghai team will automatically be paired with Shenzhen Fengshang.

Choosing the Jiangsu team as the opponent is also a last resort for the Zhejiang team. Although the Jiangsu team has Xu Chao, Cheng Ming, and Sun Yiyang as three super masters, the Shanghai team has two national champions and has always been extremely strong in the knockout rounds. In the 2021 season, the Shanghai team and the Shenzhen team fought fiercely from 18:00 in the evening to 2:00 in the morning the next day, and it took 16 sets to decide the winner. Everyone in such a team feels headaches and avoids it.

Shenzhen Fengshang team broke into Group A as the top player in Group B, making Shenzhen have three teams competing in the top chess league (two men’s A and one women’s A), writing a new chapter of Shenzhen Xiangqi. Since the men’s first team gathers the top players in the country, their pre-match goal is very low-key and pragmatic: to strive for relegation. After successfully completing the scheduled targets, the Shenzhen Fengshang team became more and more courageous, and finally won the eighth place, exceeding the task. Facing the traditional Shanghai team, the Shenzhen Fengshang team was extremely relaxed. Master Zhang Bin defeated Zhao Wei with a slight advantage in the fast chess game as soon as he came up, and took the lead. However, the Shanghai team is the only team with two champion-level giants among all participating teams. It has won the championship twice in 20 years of fighting against the weevil, and has never been relegated. It often has amazing performances in the knockout stage. Extraordinary Xie Jing came to put out the fire, and fought against Liu Ming first. Liu Ming’s strategy in the stage of layout was conservative, and he gave up first and then took tactics that were ill-considered. Xie Jing found a gap to destroy the double elephants, and then ate the double knights in one fell swoop. The veteran black player suddenly became a bare commander. In the 44th round of the battle, Xie Jing forced the black car to form a winning endgame, and the Shanghai team evened the score.

In the third set, Xu Guoyi, the top scorer of the Shenzhen Fengshang team, took the initiative to break through, and met the young master Jiang Rongbing. After the start, Xu Guoyi had a certain advantage, and Xiao Jiang was extremely tight on time. However, Jiang Rongbing let go of his burden and tried his best to deal with his opponent in a disadvantaged situation. After a lot of fighting, Black Chess managed to get through the difficulty, and then let down his vigilance, and a cannon was captured alive. In the remnant chess stage, Xu Guoyi had profound skills and won accurately by virtue of the advantage of many pieces. The Shenzhen Fengshang team once again pushed the opponent to the edge of the cliff. Shanghai Sun Yongzheng is undoubtedly the mainstay of the Shanghai team this season, and his personal achievements are very dazzling. At the critical moment, Sun Teda knocked down Huang Hailin in the fast chess game, abruptly winning an extra match for the Shanghai team. After a short break, blitz begins. Due to the short duration of the game and the fate of the team, the players on both sides dared not make mistakes. Su Shaofeng and Xie Jing, Jiang Rongbing and Zhang Bin, Liu Ming and Zhao Wei all drew in succession. This time, Sun Yongzheng once again played the role of the savior, defeating Xu Guoyi in the finale, and the Shanghai team advanced in a thrilling manner. See also Ancelotti believes in Real comeback "At the Bernabeu nothing is impossible" The Zhejiang team's strategy is to let the team's two sharpest attackers, Zhao Xinxin and Huang Zhufeng, take the initiative to attack the opponent, and let the young Sun Xinhao and Wang Jiarui take the black chess to fight hard. Zhao Xinxin took the lead and started the game. Unexpectedly, his opponent was Wu Wei, the youngest player of the Jiangsu team. It seems that the Jiangsu team's tactics are exactly the same, let the two super masters Cheng Ming and Sun Yiyang lead the offense, and Wu Wei and Wang Hao are responsible for the defense. Zhao Xinxin fought Wu Wei again, and the two also met in the regular season a few days ago, so it can be said that they are destined. At that time, Zhao Xinxin was a little out of shape and was almost beaten by Wu Wei in slow chess. Fortunately, he finally got through the difficulty and won the fast game. This time, Zhao Teda didn't dare to slack off in the slightest, and fought the enemy with full energy. Wu Wei's performance is getting better and better, holding back and fighting Zhao Teda inextricably. Until the endgame stage, the teenager's skill was not as good as Zhao Teda after all, and was gradually eroded away, and Zhao Xinxin took the lead first. The morale of the mighty Zhejiang team was like a rainbow. Sun Xinhao came to fight Cheng Ming with full confidence. In the middle game, he played fast and slow. clean. At the critical moment, Sun Xinhao was a little impatient, and Cheng Ming looked for an opportunity to exchange his son, and temporarily stabilized his position. However, due to the great advantage, Sun Xinhao moved the horses in time to reorganize the offensive, and used the chariots and horses to capture the red chariot coldly, which was the icing on the cake. See also All strikers show off! Kolan scored 8 points in the first quarter, Liu Zheng 20+4 offensive and defensive all-around_Xinjiang team_Bai Ke first_Shanghai team Huang Zhufeng, the general of the Zhejiang team, has studied the layout deeply and is well-known in the chess world. He often kills champion-level kings and is Zhao Xinxin's most trusted minister. In this round of battle, Wang Hao gained a huge advantage after the layout was over, but seeing that the red side's two chariots, two artillery horses and two soldiers crossing the river all occupy important positions, they are eyeing them. Wang Hao endured the crisis, but Huang Zhufeng calculated carefully and did not give the slightest chance. He crushed the black city in just over twenty rounds. According to the rules of the competition, after 6 to 0, the fourth station does not need to fight again. The Zhejiang team eliminated their opponents heartily and advanced to the quarterfinals. Shenzhen Fengshang team won the ninth place, Jiangsu Haite team won the tenth place. Tomorrow will be the second round of the playoffs. The Beijing Weikai Jinhuan Construction Beijing-Hebei United Team will select one of Zhejiang and Shanghai as their opponents. The unselected team will face the defending champion Sichuan Chengdu Yijin Jinyi Team.

