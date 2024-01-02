Marino: The southern star will continue his journey, we will work to ensure he remains in the top flight

President Nando Marino, on New Year’s Day, answered all the questions and doubts about this difficult first championship season in a special created by Antenna Sud.

(transcription via LBA)

“This calendar year 2023 is coming to an end, in some ways very positive and in others decidedly less so.

I would like to thank the many true fans, friends, commercial partners and citizens who have expressed great closeness and support especially in this last period, the most difficult of the last twelve years. Loving the team, having these colors at heart, for better or for worse, is fundamental especially in situations like the ones we are experiencing.

In these twelve years of Serie A we have been one, an example for all Italian fans. The southern star will continue his journey, we will work to ensure he is still in the top flight.

We will focus in 2024 with even more determination, consistency, commitment, day and night. We know it won’t be easy but all together, starting from January 7, 2024, we must fight for a single goal.

Happy New Year Brindisi, happy 2024 white and blue people”.

This is the full video:

Share this: Facebook

X

