Home » Marino: The southern star will continue his journey, we will work to ensure he remains in the top flight
Sports

Marino: The southern star will continue his journey, we will work to ensure he remains in the top flight

by admin
Marino: The southern star will continue his journey, we will work to ensure he remains in the top flight

President Nando Marino, on New Year’s Day, answered all the questions and doubts about this difficult first championship season in a special created by Antenna Sud.

(transcription via LBA)

“This calendar year 2023 is coming to an end, in some ways very positive and in others decidedly less so.
I would like to thank the many true fans, friends, commercial partners and citizens who have expressed great closeness and support especially in this last period, the most difficult of the last twelve years. Loving the team, having these colors at heart, for better or for worse, is fundamental especially in situations like the ones we are experiencing.
In these twelve years of Serie A we have been one, an example for all Italian fans. The southern star will continue his journey, we will work to ensure he is still in the top flight.
We will focus in 2024 with even more determination, consistency, commitment, day and night. We know it won’t be easy but all together, starting from January 7, 2024, we must fight for a single goal.
Happy New Year Brindisi, happy 2024 white and blue people”.

This is the full video:

See also  4 new colors of the Protone Icon cycling helmet

You may also like

first round of an early final

Thomas Letsch has to leave VfL Bochum: panic...

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal): “I am a big admirer...

Ice Hockey World Cup: German women also beat...

the heavy losses that City will have in...

F1 LIVE: Japanese Grand Prix latest – Live

European Championship qualification: Bibiane Schulze Solano – injuries...

Celtic make police complaint over ‘bottle and missile...

From orienteering to marathon runner in two months

International Soccer | Everyone waiting for Messi

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy