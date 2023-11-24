Mario Balotelli suffers a traffic accident and destroys his luxury car

Mario Balotelli was involved in a traffic accident on Thursday, November 23, but thankfully he came out unharmed. The Italian striker, who is currently playing for the Turkish team Adana Demispor, suffered an injury that has kept him away from the fields. To add to his bad luck, his luxury car, an Audi Q8, was destroyed in the accident. Balotelli managed to get out of the car unharmed, but staggering, and was treated at the scene by emergency services.

The causes of the accident are currently under investigation, but reports suggest that Balotelli refused to take a breathalyzer test, which will result in a report as if he had tested positive beyond the permitted limits. Balotelli’s brother, Enock Barwuah, who was returning from training with his Italian fifth division team, arrived at the scene to take Mario home in Brescia, which is located a few meters from the Rigamonti Stadium.

Balotelli’s last game with his team was on November 12 against Fenerbahce, where he played for 25 minutes. So far, the Italian striker has scored three goals in the Turkish League.

