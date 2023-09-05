Marlins Sweep Nationals in Four-Game Series with 6-4 Victory

Marlins Sweep Series Against Nationals with 6-4 Victory

WASHINGTON – The Miami Marlins completed their first sweep in a four-game series against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, securing a 6-4 victory. Luis Arráez led off the game with his sixth homer and scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, sealing the win for the Marlins.

Pitcher Sandy Alcántara delivered a solid performance, pitching eight innings and allowing only one home run to Lane Thomas in the first inning. The Marlins’ victory pushed them three games over .500 in September for the first time in a full season since 2010 when they started 73-69.

Entering the game, Miami was just one game behind in the race for the third and final NL wild-card berth. The win against the Nationals gives them a boost in their playoff pursuit.

With the game tied 4-4 in the ninth, the Marlins took the lead when Arráez scored on a wild throw during Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s groundout to first. Bryan De La Cruz later added another run with his drive to right field.

Arráez had an impressive performance, going 2 for 4 at the plate and scoring twice. He also raised his batting average to .356, becoming the major league’s leader in this category. His average is 15 points higher than Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers.

For the Marlins, Venezuelan Luis Arráez went 4-2 with two runs scored and one RBI. The Dominicans Bryan de la Cruz went 4-1 with an RBI, while Jesús Sánchez went 3-2 with a run scored and an RBI.

On the Nationals’ side, Venezuelan players Keibert Ruiz went 4-1 and Ildemaro Vargas went 4-0 with a run scored.

The Marlins’ victory against the Nationals not only secured their first sweep in a four-game series, but it also puts them in a better position for the NL wild-card race. With their record now three games over .500 in September, the Marlins are determined to continue their push towards the playoffs.

