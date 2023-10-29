Marseille fans throw stones at Lyon bus: coach Fabio Grosso and his deputy injured

Throw stones at pullmanthe match postponedthe injured technician. Olympique Marseille-Olympique Lyon no games: the postponement of the tenth matchday of Ligue1scheduled at the ‘Velodrome’ at 8.45pm, was postponed to a later date after the Lyon coach Fabio Grosso was injured while on the bus with the squad headed to the stadium. The vehicle was taken to throw stones by some fans of the Marseille eh windows The shattered pieces injured the 2006 world champion in the face, as he was hit by a full bottle a few millimeters from the eye and left the bus bleeding. His deputy was also injured in the eye Raffaele Longor. The players were also in shock, some of them bruised. Lyon has asked not to play the match, scheduled for 8.45pm.

Marseille – Lyon will not be played. And rightly so. Maximum solidarity with Fabio #Grosso. (team photo) pic.twitter.com/ymR0jUWuGP — Stefano Peduzzi (@StePeduzzi) October 29, 2023

