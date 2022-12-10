O’Neill led the green-and-white Hoops from 2000 to 2005

Former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill, speaking on the BBC’s ‘Sacked in the Morning’ podcast, recalled his first Old Firm derby, a 6-2 home win in August 2000: ‘I was extremely worried before the match, but we got off to a phenomenal start, scoring three goals in the first 11 minutes” O’Neill said.

“If the match had ended there, I would have been delighted because I knew Rangers would have reacted”

O’Neill again: “The atmosphere was incredible, I’ve never seen anything like it. It was like floating in the air. We were 3-0 up, they came back into the game, and then Chris Sutton scored to make it 6- 2, and it was the first time I thought ‘we’re home, we made it'”.

The gist of that derby: “It gave us the confidence to go on. Rangers beat us easily at Ibrox, but at that point we had the confidence to go on and win the league.”

December 10, 2022 (change December 10, 2022 | 11:20 am)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

