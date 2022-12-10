Listen to the audio version of the article

«The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella underwent a swab test today and tested positive for Covid 19. It was therefore necessary to postpone the commitments for the next few days. The President, apart from a few lines of fever, is substantially asymptomatic and continues to take care of his duties, even if isolated in the apartment at the Quirinale ». This is what a note from Colle reports. The last time the Head of State was in public was on the occasion of the premiere of La Scala in Milan.

Mattarella: Meloni, best wishes for a speedy recovery

“I wish to express my best wishes for a speedy recovery to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella on my personal behalf and on behalf of the government”. This is what the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.