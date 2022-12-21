Home Sports Martinez, a doll with Mbappé’s face on the bus
Sports

Martinez, a doll with Mbappé’s face on the bus

by admin
Martinez, a doll with Mbappé’s face on the bus

In the parade through the streets of Buenos Aires, El Dibu made another one of his

On the open bus that for the whole day tried to make its way among millions of Argentine fans poured into the streets of the capital, Martinez exhibited a doll with a photo of a heartbroken Kylian Mbappé glued to his face. A teasing not particularly elegant but understandable in the drunken enthusiasm of the day.

After the World Cup award ceremony, with the vulgar gesture that went around the world, he explained: “I did it because the French were booing me. Arrogance doesn’t work with me.” Certainly, the Aston Villa goalkeeper, who had made himself the protagonist of outrageous outings even at the 2021 America’s Cup awards ceremony, will be remembered for a long time as a protagonist of this World Cup. his spectacular saves and provocations bordering on impropriety towards his rivals colored the final between France and Argentina.

December 20 – 11.26pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Martinez explains the rude gesture during the awards ceremony: 'I did it because...'

You may also like

What is the meaning of the ‘black robe’...

Brescia, via Clotet, Cellino focuses on Aglietti

SuperTennis Awards 2022: Musetti and Trevisan the best...

Vialli, in London in the hospital where he...

Genoa, former captain Criscito is back

Carabao Cup, victories for Newcastle and Leicester

Osimhen, king of Naples, owes his fortune to...

Volleyball. The victory in Treviso gives the Under...

Inter, Christmas party: Marotta, Inzaghi and Zhang speak

The other prizes – Messaggero Veneto

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy