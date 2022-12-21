On the open bus that for the whole day tried to make its way among millions of Argentine fans poured into the streets of the capital, Martinez exhibited a doll with a photo of a heartbroken Kylian Mbappé glued to his face. A teasing not particularly elegant but understandable in the drunken enthusiasm of the day.

After the World Cup award ceremony, with the vulgar gesture that went around the world, he explained: “I did it because the French were booing me. Arrogance doesn’t work with me.” Certainly, the Aston Villa goalkeeper, who had made himself the protagonist of outrageous outings even at the 2021 America’s Cup awards ceremony, will be remembered for a long time as a protagonist of this World Cup. his spectacular saves and provocations bordering on impropriety towards his rivals colored the final between France and Argentina.