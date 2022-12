Brussels – An agreement to avoid contrary resolutions. This is essentially what was stated by Panzeri in his interrogation before the Belgian magistrates investigating Qatargate, in which the former trade unionist from Bergamo partially admitted some of the accusations made against him by the investigators of Bruxelles: “In return we would have received 50,000 euros”, said the man believed to be at the center of the corruption system that is making the European Parliament tremble.