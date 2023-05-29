matches and results for Monday 29 May

Cover image: The stands of the Philippe-Chatrier court, during the match between the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and the Czech Jiri Vesely at Roland-Garros, May 28, 2023. THOMAS SAMSON / AFP

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 2023 edition of the Roland-Garros tennis tournament. Who will succeed Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal on the Parisian Grand Slam charts? Over the matches, and at the leisurely pace of a fifth set – so less frantically than during our usual live sports – we tell you here the essentials of “Roland”.

Headliners of the day

The two big favorites in the men’s draw, Carlos Alcaraz et Novak Djokovic compete on this second day. The Spaniard faces Flavio Cobolli, survivor of the qualifications on the Suzanne-Lenglen court. The Serb, he rubs shoulders with the American Aleksandar Kovacevic on the Philippe-Chatrier court. The French No. 1 and seeded No. 5, Caroline Garcia will follow on the central for her duel against the Chinese Wang Xiyu.

Benoit Pair opens the day on the Philippe-Chatrier against the Briton Cameron Norrie; wheras’Alexandre Mueller will close it for the first night match of this edition against the Italian Jannik Sinner.

On the Simonne-Mathieu court, this Monday will end with the clash between the hopeful tricolor Arthur Son and Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. At the same time, on court 14, Luca Van Assche will be opposed to the Italian Marco Cecchinato.

Also of note, the first steps in the tournament of Kristina Mladenovicon the Simonne-Mathieu, against the American Kayla Day.

The detailed program for this Monday can be found here.

