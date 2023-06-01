Mathieu Coutadeur will leave AC Ajaccio at the end of the season

“In the field, as in life, Mathieu you have been and you will always remain an example for many generations of Acéistes to come. AC Aiacciu is proud to have counted in its ranks the player and the man of great value that you are”, launched the club on its website on Thursday. Mathieu Coutadeur arrived in Ajaccio in 2017 from Stade Lavallois. In 184 matches, he scored 13 goals and provided 15 assists.