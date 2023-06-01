Home » Mathieu Coutadeur will leave AC Ajaccio at the end of the season
Sports

Mathieu Coutadeur will leave AC Ajaccio at the end of the season

by admin
Mathieu Coutadeur will leave AC Ajaccio at the end of the season

This end of the season will have a bitter taste for AC Ajaccio on Saturday evening. The Corsican club will say goodbye to Ligue 1 and its captain for several seasons, Mathieu Coutadeur (37). The medium had extended last summer to play maintenance in the elite. He will play his last match against OM after 184 games played with the Corsican jersey, in all competitions.

“In the field, as in life, Mathieu you have been and you will always remain an example for many generations of Acéistes to come. AC Aiacciu is proud to have counted in its ranks the player and the man of great value that you are”, launched the club on its website on Thursday. Mathieu Coutadeur arrived in Ajaccio in 2017 from Stade Lavallois. In 184 matches, he scored 13 goals and provided 15 assists.

See also  Ukraine, war blocks the repatriation of a 2-year-old child disputed between parents

You may also like

Women’s World Cup: 51 most memorable moments

The referees for the last day of LaLiga...

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra assures that the sports budget will...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Photo News Baoji...

Jablonec acquired 19-year-old striker Náprstek from Nuremberg

Jack Grealish: The former Solihull schoolboy on the...

Bundesliga: Kirchler should put Altach on a new...

List of national training teams for Hangzhou Asian...

Ulster: Chief executive Jonny Petrie says province must...

Miami ready for Nikola Jokic: We have to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy