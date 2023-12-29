Mathieu van der Poel keeps the half-cross exciting, but can celebrate for the seventh time in Diegem: “Conscious choice to wait”

“Mathieu will have to wait if we want to get a race.” Tom Pidcock was completely honest in his analysis before the start of the evening cross. The presence of Mathieu van der Poel scares the other riders. Rightly so. The Dutchman has impressed in the field in recent weeks. No one, including Wout van Aert, could keep the world champion from winning this season. Van Aert was not at the start in Diegem. The Kempen native is putting everything into the spring classics and has therefore made major cuts in his cross program.

Nothing seemed to stand in the way of a new demonstration by Van der Poel. But the Dutch all-rounder indicated in advance that he was not really eager to make it a long solo. “It’s also three days of cross for me,” said MVDP.

Van der Poel hopes to get through the Christmas period fresh, and had clearly watched Wout van Aert in Zolder on Wednesday. The Dutchman started relatively quietly and at the start of the second round, MVDP allowed four other riders a place in his wheel. Tom Pidcock among them. The Brit had to start from the third row, but despite the many narrow bends he was able to connect early. Also good: Vanthourenhout, Iserbyt and Nys. When Huybs, Nieuwenhuis Verstrynge and Loockx also joined halfway through the race, it was all about drumming at the front.

One splitting attack

The signal for Van der Poel to shake the tree vigorously in the sandbox. The Dutchman showed his technical skills in the sand of Diegem and then stood on the pedals again. When Van der Poel looked back, he saw that there was no one in his wheel anymore. A strong attack, that’s all the world champion needed to beat Pidcock and co. within ten seconds.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

An unleashed Van der Poel then saw his lead systematically increase. The Dutchman was allowed to make the victory gesture solo in Diegem without too many problems. It is already the fifth victory in a row for Van der Poel. And if you still had any doubts: there are few better combinations than the evening cross in Diegem and Mathieu van der Poel. The Dutchman is on the honors list in Diegem for the seventh time.

© BELGIUM

So there was no real duel for victory. Yet the numerous fans present in Diegem were treated to an exciting cross. Eli Iserbyt, only beaten in the final round on Wednesday by Wout van Aert, and Tom Pidcock stayed close to each other the entire time. Only in the final lap was Pidcock able to release Iserbyt. Thibau Nys had already had to give up with a painful knee after a fall on the diagonal side.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Eli Iserbyt was therefore third on the podium. An achievement that the West Flemish can be quite satisfied with. Iserbyt is assured of overall victory in the Superprestige thanks to his podium finish. The Bingoal-Pauwels Sauzen rider can start the next round in Middelkerke without any pressure.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Van der Poel is not concerned with a record: “That eighth victory is not a goal”

“It was a fun race here in Diegem,” Mathieu van der Poel beamed after the finish. “The audience was wonderful. I thought it was a really cool night. That I am close to that eighth victory and therefore Roland Liboton’s record? It’s not a goal, but I like the circuit here in Diegem. Although I try to win everywhere I appear at the start.”

Van der Poel only chose to attack halfway. “It was a conscious decision to wait and see. There was a headwind from the material station to the top and that made it really difficult to ride alone. That I chose to attack in the sandy strip? That is the most difficult point here, that is where you can really make a difference. These are tough days, it was already a long race in Gavere. I’m glad it was only 55 minutes today.”

Share this: Facebook

X

