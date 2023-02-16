Home Sports Matt Brase: It’s a tough defeat. We didn’t enter the field with the right intensity
Matt Brase comments on Openjobmetis Varese’s exit from the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2023 in Turin as follows: «It’s a tough defeat. We didn’t enter the field with the right intensity, bad decisions in attack. Congratulations to Pesaro and let’s look forward».

A show already seen with Pesaro: «I’d like to know why. Unfortunately we made many mistakes, in the free throws, from 3, we fought a lot to get back in the match and we spent a lot of energy».

A lack of personality? “In what sense? There are enough experienced and talented players in the team.”

We are not a team that plays too much one-on-one. Let’s play the right basketball, a good basketball, it wasn’t enough».

