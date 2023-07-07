Mauricio Pochettino Discusses Working with World Cup Winner Enzo at Manchester United

Mauricio Pochettino, the new Chelsea coach, held his first press conference yesterday, where he discussed his pride in working with World Cup winner Enzo at Manchester United. Pochettino expressed his excitement to be back in the Premier League, stating that he is proud of his past but is now focused on the task ahead. He emphasized the need to make the right decisions and create a competitive team.

When asked about the transfer plans, Pochettino clarified that he will be involved in the process from July 1st onwards. He praised the club’s owners and stated that he trusts them to do a great job. He also commented on the future of the team, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the current players and creating a good story for the club.

Speaking about the U21 European Cup, Pochettino mentioned that he had a conversation with players Colville and Madueke and wished them all the best in the tournament. He stated that the players will join the team in America after the competition.

Pochettino also congratulated Pep Guardiola and Manchester City on their treble-winning season, expressing his belief that Chelsea can also achieve great things with the right tools and faith.

On his return to the Premier League and working with Enzo, Pochettino expressed his honor and pride in being able to work with a player who helped Argentina win the World Cup for the third time.

When asked about the biggest challenge, Pochettino stated that he is yet to think about it and is focused on completing the squad and having a balanced team. He acknowledged that patience is not easy in football, but at Chelsea, they need to deliver from day one.

Regarding the negotiation process, Pochettino mentioned that he had a good conversation with the sporting director and the bosses, stating that they are all smart and he feels good about the situation. He emphasized the need for trust and belief in his decisions.

Pochettino reflected on his growth as a coach, stating that his experience has made him a better person and improved his understanding of the game. He mentioned that proving oneself is a constant aspect of the job.

When asked about the next captain, Pochettino stated that he needs to evaluate the team and feel the commitment and personality of the players before making a decision. He acknowledged the presence of experienced players in the squad.

With regards to the number of players leaving and a new start, Pochettino stated that he has heard different opinions about the team and sees it as a fresh start for him and the incoming players. He expects some changes in the squad.

Regarding Romelu Lukaku’s return and pre-season, Pochettino mentioned that Lukaku needs to come back on the 12th or 13th to join the team from the start of pre-season. He expressed his anticipation for Lukaku’s arrival.

Overall, Pochettino presented a positive and determined outlook, focusing on the task at hand and his belief in the team’s abilities. Chelsea fans can expect a competitive and driven team under his leadership.

