Nintendo Switch NX 2: The Next Generation Handheld Game Console Confirmed

**Nintendo Switch Confirms Next-Generation Handheld: NX 2**

In the midst of the ongoing console wars, the competition in the handheld gaming market is heating up. While rumors have been circulating about a new generation of game models from Nintendo Switch, the company has yet to give an official confirmation. However, recent news suggests that Nintendo’s next-generation handheld has a confirmed name.

Nintendo made its mark in the gaming industry with the launch of the Nintendo Switch in 2017. Its standout features include detachable controllers and a detachable console, allowing players to play in handheld mode or connect it to a TV for a shared gaming experience. However, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of a new gaming device from Nintendo, as the company has not introduced any new machines in recent years.

NWPlayer123, a reliable source who has previously leaked accurate information about Nintendo, recently revealed that the company will release a successor to the Nintendo Switch called “NX 2.” This name holds significance as “NX” was the codename for the Switch during its development phase. With this new information, it appears that the “NX 2” will be the latest iteration of the beloved Switch console.

If the leaked name is indeed accurate, it suggests that the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch handheld will be officially released in the near future. Are you excited about the release of the NX 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

In other gaming news, Microsoft recently leaked information about the PS5 Slim, a new game console expected to be launched by SONY. The PS5 Slim is rumored to be officially released by the end of 2023. Stay tuned for further updates.

**FAQ**

**Q: What are the recommended games for Nintendo Switch?**

A: Nintendo Switch offers a wide range of games, with titles like “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” being among the highly recommended options. For more gaming content, check out JUKSY Street Star.

