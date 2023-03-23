“I’m not saying that Italians are racist. Italy loves Paola, it taught her to play volleyball and she is aware of it. However, I appreciate her then acknowledging that she went over the mark.” Maurizio Cacciatoriformer volleyball player and icon of Italian sport, interviewed by Corriere della Sera spoke about the role of women in sport and, among other things, commented on the statements of the national team spiker Paola Egonu. And in particular the accusations about racism experienced firsthand and her statements as co-host of Sanremo. “Paola simply misbalanced the words. The Italian national team and the blue shirt are much loved. And we want that shirt on her. Paola suffered a lot, she dealt with important issues, but perhaps she was wrong in framing the words in the right way. He said certain things out of lack of experience and out of impulsiveness.”

According to Cacciatori, Egonu “succumbed to the memory and anger of certain episodes. Paola has many little girls in front of her and she must always give good messages. Racism must be fought, but this country goes beyond certain things. A little self-criticism will do her good”. And to the question of whether she risks becoming “a centralizer”, as observed by the sports manager and former volleyball player Frances Piccinini, Cacciatori retorted: “The role in which he plays lends itself: he attacks the most important balls” comments Cacciatori. However “Paola knows the meaning of the team. She feels the pressure around her and the stress of having to win. But I think he understood. Then I tend to look at her with a maternal vision and I’m indulgent”.