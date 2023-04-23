Max Biaggi to Rossi: “I miss our rivalry. Today there are only good things left”

chose theanniversary of one of their own duels most famous to celebrate a rivalry which, today he says clearly, is somehow outdated even for him. On April 18, 2004, Valentino Rossi triumphed in his debut on Yamaha on the South African circuit of Phakisa beating Max Biaggi in a close duel, one of the most exciting ever seen in the history of motorcycling. So unforgettable that the MotoGP decided to celebrate it on Instagram.

And, surprisingly, Biaggi shared it, accompanying it with a personal post: “The rivalry with Valentino is oldma how much i miss it. Today they remain alone beautiful things even if we are literally there hate yourself. having been Valentinian o biaggista now it does not matter, but it was important that every passionate has identified with one of us and through us has learned to love one single sport and incredibly thrilling. What a BEAUTIFUL STORY,” wrote the ex-racer.

A honey post after dozens of clashes on the track, some at limitation of the regulation like that in Japan in 2001 and, perhaps even more, the face-to-face in South Africa celebrated by the MotoGP with the post. And again, the historical handshake al Mugello the following year after another triumph for the Doctor.