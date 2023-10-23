Max Verstappen Secures 50th Victory and Equals Record for Most Wins in a Season

Dutch driver Max Verstappen continues to dominate the Formula One circuit, as he secured his fiftieth victory in the premier class and equaled his own record of 15 victories in a single season at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Verstappen, who was crowned three-time Formula One world champion just two weeks ago in Qatar, started from sixth on the grid but managed to secure his third consecutive win on the bumpy Circuit of the Americas track.

In the race, Verstappen crossed the finish line ahead of British driver Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris, finishing in second and third place, respectively. Spanish driver Carlos Sainz finished in fourth place, followed closely by his teammate, Mexican driver Sergio Pérez. However, it was a disappointing day for Spanish driver Fernando Alonso, who had to retire due to a problem with his car.

Verstappen’s win in Austin adds to his impressive season, where he has already secured 15 victories. He is now just one win away from matching the fourth all-time winning record held by Frenchman Alain Prost. With four races remaining in the season, Verstappen has the opportunity to surpass the records of both Prost and German driver Sebastian Vettel.

The Dutch driver’s success in Austin was not without its challenges. He started from the sixth position on the grid after his qualifying time was annulled for exceeding track limits. However, Verstappen quickly made his way to the front of the pack and took the lead on lap 28. Despite facing some issues with his brakes and pressure from Hamilton, Verstappen managed to hold on for the win.

Verstappen’s dominance this season has firmly established him as the king of Formula One. With his powerful Red Bull car and the guidance of his engineer Adrian Newey, Verstappen has proven time and again that he is a force to be reckoned with on the track.

As the season draws to a close, Verstappen has his sights set on breaking even more records. With 15 victories already under his belt, he has the potential to become the third most victorious driver in the history of Formula One, trailing only Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen’s outstanding performance in Austin has solidified his position as a top contender in the sport and has fans eagerly anticipating the remaining races of the season.

Share this: Facebook

X

