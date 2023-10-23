Mhoni Vidente Reveals Weekly Horoscope Predictions for All Zodiac Signs

Mhoni Vidente, the renowned astrologer and tarot reader, has shared her weekly horoscope for all signs of the zodiac. In a video on her official YouTube channel, Mhoni Vidente reveals what the Astros have in store for us in the coming days. She provides predictions, colors, magic numbers, lucky day, and advice for each sign.

For Aries, it is a week to keep moving forward without fear. They are advised to be strong and powerful in work matters. The week brings a lot of work, meetings, job changes, signing of contracts, and new projects. Aries is encouraged to study and train in their field as growth without limits is predicted. The lucky day for Aries is Wednesday and the lucky colors are red and yellow. Compatible signs include Capricorn, Leo, and Libra.

Taurus, on the other hand, is advised to stay calm, patient, and avoid impatience. They can expect the resolution of lingering problems. Taurus should focus on cutting negative energies and gain stability by using the colors blue and white. The week brings two strokes of luck and warns against gossip and intrigue from people they have been in contact with. Taurus is encouraged to get rid of toxic people and not be afraid of commitment and stability. The lucky day for Taurus is Thursday and the compatible signs are Aquarius, Virgo, and Capricorn.

Gemini can expect a week of success and shining. Three strokes of luck are predicted. Despite the envy of others, Gemini’s energy remains strong and powerful. They are advised to define where they are going, what they want, and who they want by their side. The week brings labor meetings for new projects and possible job changes or promotions. Gemini can expect stability and the resolution of procedures, debt payments, and a new job offer that will bring them financial stability. The lucky day for Gemini is Monday and the lucky colors are white and orange. Compatible signs include Aquarius, Libra, and Sagittarius.

For Cancer, it is a time to focus on themselves and not worry so much about others. They are advised to put themselves first in everything and always carry silver or gold to cut off negative energies. While victory is predicted for Cancer, toxic and complicated people may approach them and hinder their progress. Cancer is encouraged to cut off any negative influences and believe in their self-worth. They can expect infinite money, big projects, and signing papers that will allow them to grow financially. The lucky day for Cancer is Tuesday and the compatible signs are Pisces, Scorpio, and Aquarius.

Leo can expect a week of making important decisions and taking action. They are told they have the world at their feet and it is time to believe in their strength and power. Leo is advised to focus on their image and study more. From Tuesday to Friday, Leo can anticipate four days of stability and the arrival of four important people in their lives. The week brings abundance, stability, and growth in business. Leo is warned to be cautious of betrayal from friends or partners and not talk too much about their life. The lucky day for Leo is Wednesday and the lucky colors are yellow and orange. Compatible signs include Aquarius, Aries, and Sagittarius.

Virgo is told it is their week to shine and focus on what they are doing. They are advised not to be too concerned about what others are doing and instead think carefully about what they want for their life and future. Exercise and cutting out negativity are encouraged. In the following days, Virgo can anticipate changes in their living situation. The week advises clarifying problems and situations to ensure clarity. Someone strong and powerful will come into their life to help them grow and achieve stability. The lucky day for Virgo is Monday and the lucky colors are orange and yellow. Compatible signs are Aries, Taurus, and Capricorn.

Libra can expect a week of paperwork, exams, and work-related stress. It is advised to keep moving forward without limits and to be more ambitious. The focus should be on physical, mental, and spiritual health. The week may bring the purchase of an important asset, work meetings, and parties. It is encouraged to change and renew one’s look to stand out. The lucky day for Libra is Wednesday and the lucky colors are green and yellow. Compatible signs include Aries, Leo, and Capricorn.

For Scorpio, the week brings great things and three strokes of quick luck. It is advised to negotiate and be diplomatic to avoid fights and arguments. Scorpio can expect abundance, stability, and job growth in the following days, weeks, and months. The lucky day for Scorpio is Thursday and the lucky colors are blue and white. Compatible signs include Pisces, Cancer, and Leo.

Sagittarius is advised to be more mature and aware in the coming week. It is a time to know what they want and need in order to start growing. Quick and easy money is predicted. Sagittarius is encouraged to focus on their body and spirit, improve habits, and stay away from toxic people who drain their energy and luck. The week may bring new and compatible loves, limitless abundance, new housing, and new projects. It is also advised to continue studying and always prepare oneself to advance. The lucky day for Sagittarius is Thursday and the lucky colors are blue and red. Compatible signs include Aries, Leo, and Virgo.

In addition to the horoscopes, Mhoni Vidente also provides advice for each sign to make them happier. Overall, her predictions provide a glimpse into what each sign can expect in the coming week, including areas of success, challenges, and growth opportunities.

