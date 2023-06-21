Maxime Bouet quits at the end of the season

Through a press release published on social networks by his team, Arkéa Samsic, Maxime Bouet (36) announced the end of his running career. After sixteen years with the professionals, he decided to live his last season.

“I’ve had a long slice of life in the professional peloton, being at the top level of our sport for almost two decades,” he said in the statement. I held on, I gritted my teeth in certain situations, enjoyed the good times even though I knew they were fleeting. […] The bicycle was in a way my school of life in terms of education. It was cycling that made me the man I have become. That’s all I want to pass on to my children: hard work, surpassing oneself and never giving up. »

The general manager of the Arkéa Samsic team wanted to salute a “serious boy, driven by great values” with “a constant good mood”. His last race is scheduled in Lombardy on October 7.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

