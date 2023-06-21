Home » Maxime Bouet quits at the end of the season
Sports

Maxime Bouet quits at the end of the season

by admin
Maxime Bouet quits at the end of the season

Through a press release published on social networks by his team, Arkéa Samsic, Maxime Bouet (36) announced the end of his running career. After sixteen years with the professionals, he decided to live his last season.

“I’ve had a long slice of life in the professional peloton, being at the top level of our sport for almost two decades,” he said in the statement. I held on, I gritted my teeth in certain situations, enjoyed the good times even though I knew they were fleeting. […] The bicycle was in a way my school of life in terms of education. It was cycling that made me the man I have become. That’s all I want to pass on to my children: hard work, surpassing oneself and never giving up. »

The general manager of the Arkéa Samsic team wanted to salute a “serious boy, driven by great values” with “a constant good mood”. His last race is scheduled in Lombardy on October 7.

See also  NBA play-offs: Stephen Curry scores 50 points as Golden State Warriors eliminate Sacramento Kings

You may also like

2023 NBA free agency tracker: Celtics, Clips, Wiz...

Results of the Prague Baseball Week – Sport.cz

The Catalan football transfer market, live

Referee offended: Mourinho banned for four games

Russell Martin: Southampton name Swansea City boss as...

Preparatory football matches: – Sport.cz

Queen’s 2023 results: Cameron Norrie beats Jordan Thompson...

European Championship qualification: Ronaldo opens the 200 club

Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown Jr rinuncia alla player...

Milan, Tonali leaves in the Premier League?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy