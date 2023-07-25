Mbappé: PSG receive astronomical transfer offer from Saudi Arabia

Soccer French Superstar

PSG receive astronomical offer for Mbappé from Saudi Arabia

Status: 24.07.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

France’s national hero Kylian Mbappé is about to jump at Paris Saint-Germain

Quelle: dpa/Natacha Pisarenko

The transfer poker around superstar Kylian Mbappé is occupying the football world this summer. Now a Saudi club is also submitting a gigantic offer to Paris St. Germain. The contractual conditions offered for Mbappé go beyond all dimensions.

The Saudi football club Al-Hilal has apparently made an official offer of 300 million euros for Paris St. Germain for its star player Kylian Mbappé. According to several media outlets, PSG confirmed the offer and therefore gave Al-Hilal permission to negotiate directly with the goalscorer. However, it is unlikely that Mbappé would even consider moving to the rather insignificant league.

According to football correspondent James Benge of CBS, Al-Hilal is offering the player a one-year, €700 million contract, which would translate to a salary of €13.4 million per week. After the contract expires, Mbappé is likely to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2024.

Al-Hilal has long been traded as an interested party in poker for Mbappé. The 24-year-old striker is actually still under contract with PSG until next summer, but had stated that he did not want to extend his contract. Since then there has been speculation about a change during this transfer period.

The most expensive transfer in professional football to date was Brazilian Neymar’s move from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. At that time, the transfer fee was 222 million euros. Mbappé switched from AS Monaco to PSG in 2017 for 180 million euros.

Mbappé threatens a year on the bench at PSG

The Frenchman would like to fulfill his contract at Paris to join in 2024 on a free transfer. PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi strictly rejects this. Spain’s record champions Real Madrid are considered to be the most interested in Mbappé. Some media have already speculated about the striker’s preliminary contract with the royal team. According to media reports, Real has denied this.

also read

In order to be able to retain their most important player longer, PSG is said to have offered him a mega contract over ten years and one billion euros. The offer comes from the Emir of Qatar, reported the Spanish online portal “Defensa Central” on Saturday. PSG is owned by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI). Initially, there was no official statement from any of the parties involved.

also read

Sustainable muscle building

Chelsea FC has also expressed an interest in Mbappé, as reported by the French broadcaster RMC Sport. There is no offer yet, but there are inquiries. Accordingly, a second club from the Premier League should also deal with the personnel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

