Media: Mbappe wants Messi to stay in Paris and the two are inseparable – yqqlm

Media: Mbappe wants Messi to stay in Paris

The Daily Telegraph: Paris striker Mbappe hopes Messi will continue to stay in the team, and the new captain of the French national team will also persuade the Argentine striker to stay. Messi and Mbappe have also become inseparable since Brazilian striker Neymar bid farewell to the season with injury. They often walked together to the Logos training ground, a scene that was repeated at Paris Saint-Germain games. The relationship between the two is very good. The Frenchman wants the Argentine to stay with him because Messi has made it easier for him in attack. Although Mbappe himself wants to persuade Messi to stay, for Paris, there are many things to do. Mbappe has been involved in 42 of the 106 goals the Parisian side have scored this season. Messi has 41. The synergy and fit between the two goes even further. Since Messi arrived at Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, his understanding with Kylian has improved. Messi has 19 assists for Mbappe and Mbappe has 11 assists for Messi. The connection between the two is completely mutual. Although the two had a direct dialogue on the court and produced an incredible performance in the World Cup final, the memory of the final is gone forever.

(Tong Heng)