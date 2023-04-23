Arrangement of free material resources and online tools, April 2023 issue – Computer King Ada

The dry goods for design creators in April 2023 are here, which are full of various design tools and fresh materials that can help you increase productivity!Please enjoy it slowly. If you think the content is good, welcome to share these resources with those in need around you.

【Web Design】Instawp

InstaWP is a service provider that quickly builds a WordPress sandbox environment. Many websites around the world are built using WordPress. For novices who want to learn, they must first learn from setting up a website, and it will take a while. If you want to To test special plug-ins or background modules, if you don’t want to affect the original use environment, you need a WordPress disposable website that can be quickly built, and the InstaWP platform can quickly build a WordPress website just by clicking the link, and you can Pre-select the PHP version and set the template. In addition, this website also provides a payment mechanism to directly turn your WordPress into an official website. The cost is about 14 to 79 US dollars. The difference lies in the number of functions and advanced functions that can be used. This abandonment WordPress website testing style, its free account has a full range of functions.

【Online Tools】Discord

Discord is a free Internet instant calling software and digital distribution platform designed for the community. Recently, it has become widely known to creators that Midjourney, a well-known AI drawing tool, uses Discord as an AI drawing platform, so there are More and more creators are joining, you can build your own server on it, invite friends to join, and communicate through text, voice, video, etc. It is a platform favored by many gamers, educators, and company names The tool has a web version, a computer version, and a mobile APP version. To register an account, you need to use a mobile phone to register with your real name. In addition, you can make the channel grow and unlock more interesting functions by rewarding and subscribing. Jiejie is also aimed at creators We have established a Discord channel, so that everyone can communicate and share, the link is below, everyone is welcome to communicate.Creator’s Discord channel

There are many kinds of AI tools. Microsoft also launched the AI ​​drawing tool Bing Image Creator this year. It adopts a large number of image generation models of DALL E. As long as you provide English words and sentences, you can generate images. With a free plan, each account can generate images. Initially Provide free credits for quickly producing 25 pictures. After this number is exceeded, the speed of producing pictures will become slower. In fact, it is enough. If you use a large amount, you can pay extra, or increase the calculation through Microsoft’s official search tasks. Points for pictures, please refer to the notes for the links of points tasks. In addition, there are many examples of generated pictures on the website for reference. If you have no ideas, you can use the lucky draw method to randomly generate a picture with a surprise.

This website is a part of Zen Flowchart which provides some free sounds that can be used for relaxation and concentration. Here you can find some nature sounds like rain, ocean waves, birds chirping and many more. By the way, Zen Flowchart is an easy-to-use, minimalist, and very refreshing and beautiful online flowchart creation tool. Zen Flowchart provides free version and paid version. The free version is limited to 3 files and 20 nodes, while the paid version version is unlimited.The price of the paid version is $19/year, but in fact, the free mind map tool shared by Jiejie before is enough (laughs)

【Design Material】MockDrop

Mockdrop is a free situation map synthesis tool. Users can synthesize their own pictures and models into a new synthetic picture. It can help you quickly create and share application prototypes. It provides a simple drag and drop operation The interface can help you easily create application prototypes. These prototypes include mobile phones, computers, smart watches, etc. This process does not require any knowledge and technology of drawing software, just upload the material and drag the picture directly. In addition, in Mockdrop The website also provides a gallery resource, which contains many common UI elements, such as buttons, text boxes, drop-down menus, etc… You can use these elements to prototype your application and save it to your In the account, you can even share your prototype with others and get suggestions for modifications from netizens.