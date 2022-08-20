Original title: Media person: He Guan is about to join Dalian Renhaigang and has found a substitute

Sohu Sports News, on August 20, Beijing time, according to media person Du Liyan, Shanghai Seaport central defender He Guan is likely to join Dalian.

Du Liyan said that in the latest news, He Guan has already packed his luggage. Shanghai Seaport has already found a substitute for him. The 29-year-old He Guan plays as a central defender. He Guan has not had many opportunities in the harbor this season. So far, He Guan has only played 4 times in the league.

According to reports, the Dalian People’s Club will hold a new aid conference tomorrow. Bulgarian midfielder Zonev and German and Democratic Congolese dual national striker Mamba will officially join. In addition, Wu Yan, Liu Le, Gui Zihan and Meizhou Hakka defender Lawless will also join.

