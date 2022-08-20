Home Sports Media person: He Guan is about to join Dalian Renhaigang and has found a substitute_Liyan_Central defender_Shanghai
Sports

Media person: He Guan is about to join Dalian Renhaigang and has found a substitute_Liyan_Central defender_Shanghai

by admin
Media person: He Guan is about to join Dalian Renhaigang and has found a substitute_Liyan_Central defender_Shanghai
2022-08-20 20:16
Source: Shot China

Original title: Media person: He Guan is about to join Dalian Renhaigang and has found a substitute

Sohu Sports News, on August 20, Beijing time, according to media person Du Liyan, Shanghai Seaport central defender He Guan is likely to join Dalian.

Du Liyan said that in the latest news, He Guan has already packed his luggage. Shanghai Seaport has already found a substitute for him. The 29-year-old He Guan plays as a central defender. He Guan has not had many opportunities in the harbor this season. So far, He Guan has only played 4 times in the league.

According to reports, the Dalian People’s Club will hold a new aid conference tomorrow. Bulgarian midfielder Zonev and German and Democratic Congolese dual national striker Mamba will officially join. In addition, Wu Yan, Liu Le, Gui Zihan and Meizhou Hakka defender Lawless will also join.

(Editor: Xiaoyu)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  The deadlines for the Letizia Leviti journalistic award, dedicated to artificial intelligence, have been extended

You may also like

Arnautovic challenges Henry: the odds of Bologna-Verona

Ronaldo wants to expose the truth about Manchester...

Bianchi: “Vigevano, the guarantee is Paolo Piazza Pavia...

Whether in the pool or in the dives,...

Premier, results: Tottenham-Wolverhampton 1-0, goal from Kane

Hungarian Cup opener, we beat RSE away to...

Juve-Depay, still waiting The “cholito” Simeone goes to...

Fighting hard in five innings, the National Boys...

Matteo Cavaciocchi, the lifeguard artist who paints plastic...

Australia will play against Sweden in preparation for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy