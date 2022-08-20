On August 19, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection in Liaoning, and study the province’s implementation opinions. Li Xi, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, fully implement the decisions and deployments of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee, adhere to the general tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability, coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and coordinate development and security. Do well in Guangdong, continue to create a new situation in Guangdong’s reform and development, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress. First, we must fully, accurately and fully implement the new development concept, unswervingly promote high-quality development, and make the strategic pivot of the new development pattern solid and strong. Focus on self-reliance and self-reliance in science and technology, solidly promote the construction of infrastructure, platform carriers, and industrial projects in the field of scientific and technological innovation, and accelerate the construction of a strong province in scientific and technological innovation; in-depth implementation of the “six major projects” for high-quality development of the manufacturing industry, and 10 strategic pillars to expand and strengthen Industrial clusters and 10 strategic emerging industrial clusters to build a modern industrial system with more international competitiveness; guided by the construction of “dual zones” and the two cooperation zones in Hengqin and Qianhai, we are determined to open up in an all-round way, with high-level Opening up promotes high-quality development. Second, the concept of green development should be integrated into all aspects of ecological protection, environmental construction, manufacturing, urban development, and people’s lives, so as to promote the construction of ecological civilization to a new level. To fight the tough battle of pollution prevention and control, and promote the continuous improvement of environmental quality; seize the opportunities such as the construction of Guangzhou South China National Botanical Garden and the establishment of Nanling National Park, promote the integrated protection and systematic management of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand, and actively and steadily promote carbon peaking and carbon neutralization Adhere to the integration of mountain, water, and city management, scientifically and rationally plan the production space, living space, and ecological space of the city, and advocate a civilized, healthy, green, and environmentally friendly production and lifestyle. Third, we must adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, continue to strengthen the protection and improvement of people’s livelihood, and continuously improve the quality of life of the people. Continue to improve the quality of employment, thoroughly implement the “Nine Articles of Promoting Employment”, and promote the three projects of “Guangdong Cuisine Master”, “Guangdong Technician” and “Southern Guangdong Housekeeping” with high quality to help the masses expand employment and income increase channels; Improve the living environment in urban and rural areas; attach great importance to the supply of “one old and one young” service, vigorously develop the cause of the elderly and the aging industry, and pay attention to and ensure the healthy growth of minors; always tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control, and adopt “fast, strict, and We will take concrete and hard measures to realize the dynamic clearing of the local epidemic situation as soon as possible, and build a normalized epidemic prevention and control line of defense; do a good job in flood control and typhoon prevention, and protect the safety of people’s lives and property. Fourth, we must further promote the comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and comprehensively strengthen the party’s leadership and party building. Promote the normalization and long-term effect of party history learning and education, strengthen the education of revolutionary traditions, and ensure that the red country has successors and is passed on from generation to generation. Comprehensively strengthen the construction of grass-roots party organizations, and constantly consolidate the grass-roots foundation for urban and rural social governance and rural revitalization.

(Xu Lin Yuezong)