Megan Connolly and Megan Walsh among five players leaving WSL club Brighton

First-choice keeper Megan Walsh has played in 14 of Brighton’s 21 WSL games this season

Brighton captain Megan Connolly and goalkeeper Megan Walsh are among five first-team players leaving the Women’s Super League club this summer.

Victoria Williams, Kayleigh Green and four-cap England international Danielle Carter will also depart following the club’s escape from WSL relegation.

The five players have made more than 400 appearances for Brighton combined.

Williams played 104 games and was named club captain by former manager Hope Powell.

The Jamaica defender, along with Ireland internationals Walsh and Connolly, could feature at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Wales forward Green made 110 appearances, more than any player in Brighton’s WSL history.

The Seagulls – who have been through four managers in a turbulent campaign – had their WSL survival confirmed last weekend by Reading’s defeat at Tottenham.

Head coach Melissa Phillips said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank all five girls for their fantastic contributions during their time with Brighton and Hove Albion.

“I have only known them a short while, but they are all brilliant professionals with a wonderful work ethic. They have been a credit to themselves and the club as they have made a lasting impact on the foundation of Brighton women’s football.”