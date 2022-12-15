Melbourne Short Course World Championships: Zhang Yufei wins bronze in 50m butterfly to tie Asian record 2022-12-15 15:00:03.0 Source: Xinhua Net

On the evening of the 14th, in the women’s 50-meter butterfly final of the 2022 World Short Course Swimming Championships, Chinese player Zhang Yufei won the bronze medal in 24.71 seconds, setting a new personal best and tying the Asian record.

Competing with Zhang Yufei, Canadian player McNeil and American player Heske reached the finish line at the same time in 24.64 seconds and shared the gold medal.

Yan Zibei, Zhang Yufei and Wu Qingfeng broke the Asian record with a time of 1:37.31 and won the fifth place in the event.

In addition, Chinese player Zhang Ke won the seventh place in the women’s 800m freestyle in 8:24.24; 18-year-old Pan Zhanle swam 46.19 seconds and advanced to the men’s 100m freestyle final; Qin Haiyang and Tang Qianting advanced to the men’s and women’s 100m respectively Breaststroke final.

The Australian team continued their strong performance on the second match day, topping the medal table with 5 golds, 2 silvers and 2 bronzes. Celebrities McKeown and O’Callaghan won the women’s 100-meter backstroke gold and silver medals; Pallister, who had previously won gold in the women’s 400-meter freestyle, won again in the 800-meter freestyle final; the latest women’s 4×200-meter freestyle In the relay final, Pallister and his teammates broke the world record with 7:30.87, adding another gold to the Australian team.

Murphy of the United States won the men’s 100m backstroke final with a time of 48.50 seconds, setting a new event record.