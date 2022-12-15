Home Entertainment The 6th China-U.S. Cultural Industry Summit Held Calls on China and the U.S. to Strengthen Film and Television Cooperation-Qianlong.com China Capital.com
On December 12, local time in the United States, the first World Film Industry Conference (The World Film Industry Conference) held the 6th China-US Cultural Industry Summit at the LOEWS Hotel in Los Angeles. Many film producers and directors participated in the conference.

“The Lion King” animation director Rob Minkoff (Rob Minkoff) has visited China many times and has filmed the Sino-US co-production “The King of Kung Fu” starring Jackie Chan and Jet Li.

Rob Minkoff also believes that cartoons are actually a good medium to break cultural barriers, and has been committed to integrating Asian culture into his animations.

The World Film Industry Conference is co-hosted by the Aollywood Film Workers Association and Lansion Media USA, co-organized by the American-Chinese Friendship Association, and supported by the Aolai Yipin strategy.

