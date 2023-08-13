Irina Baeva Talks Career and Personal Life in Latest Interview

Irina Baeva Returns to the Small Screen in “No-one like you”

Irina Baeva, the talented actress, is making a comeback on television with the melodrama “No-one like you”. In this new series, Baeva will portray the antagonist of the story, alongside a stellar cast including Eduardo Santamarina, Elizabeth Álvarez, Karla Esquivel, and Brandon Peniche. Baeva expressed her excitement about this new stage in her career during the press presentation of the soap opera. She mentioned how she has built the foundations of her career through professionalism, dedication, discipline, and her passion for acting, putting personal relationships aside.

The actress is also relishing the stability she has achieved with her partner Gabriel Soto. Baeva and Soto have been together for several years, and their love story is rock-solid. Baeva made it clear that she strives to keep her private life separate from her professional life, focusing solely on talent and career growth. Despite being public figures, Baeva and Soto understand the constant attention and speculation surrounding their relationship, but they do not allow it to interfere with their respective careers.

When asked about her career, Baeva revealed that she prioritizes being part of substantial projects that contribute to her artistic development. She stated that she always looks for more opportunities and interesting roles to further her career. Baeva emphasized her commitment, responsibility, and dedication as guiding principles in her professional life.

Reflecting on her journey, Baeva shared the phrase that has inspired her since leaving her home country of Russia to pursue her dreams in Mexico: “You can’t beat the one who never gives up.” She stressed the importance of staying positive and resilient, even during challenging times. Baeva acknowledged that there are both good and bad days but emphasized that her positive attitude and determination help her overcome obstacles and give her best to every project.

Baeva recalled her first leading role in the telenovela “Vino el amor” and how it marked the beginning of her journey. She remains motivated to seek new opportunities and grow as an actress. Baeva credits her mental strength and belief in herself for her achievements. She believes that her optimistic mindset and unwavering faith in her abilities have brought her success in Mexico.

With her return to the small screen in “No-one like you”, Irina Baeva is ready to captivate audiences once again with her talent and charisma. This new role is another milestone in her career, and she is determined to continue pursuing challenging and fulfilling projects in the future.

