The premier: “Yes to the flat tax for VAT numbers up to 100 thousand euros and to the fiscal truce. Citizenship income is a defeat, the answer is work. We will not give up presidentialism. Stop the boats”. And you mention the women who “dared”, from Oriana Fallaci to Rita Levi Montalcini. Berlusconi: “Clear route”. Letta: “On the tax side, I only understood that there will be an amnesty”. Conte: “Relentless opposition from M5s”