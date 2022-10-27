Home Sports Meloni, Berlusconi conciliatory. The League no: “The government will last if you team up”
Meloni, Berlusconi conciliatory. The League no: “The government will last if you team up”

Meloni, Berlusconi conciliatory. The League no: “The government will last if you team up”

The premier: “Yes to the flat tax for VAT numbers up to 100 thousand euros and to the fiscal truce. Citizenship income is a defeat, the answer is work. We will not give up presidentialism. Stop the boats”. And you mention the women who “dared”, from Oriana Fallaci to Rita Levi Montalcini. Berlusconi: “Clear route”. Letta: “On the tax side, I only understood that there will be an amnesty”. Conte: “Relentless opposition from M5s”

