Memphis impacts the series with the Lakers without Morant: 22+13 for Tillman

The Memphis Grizzlies impact the Western playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning 103-93 game-2. Despite the absence of All-Star point guard Ja Morant with a right hand injury, the Memphis team put on an impressive performance of tenacity and determination.

Xavier Tillman stood out, posting personal bests of 22 points and 13 rebounds, supported by the outstanding performance of Jaren Jackson Jr., the top NBA defenseman, with 18 points. Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones, who replaced Morant, also contributed to the win with 17 and 10 points, respectively, and eight assists.

On the purple side, LeBron James led the Lakers with 28 points and 12 rebounds, tying Tim Duncan for at least 20+10 performances in the playoffs. That’s 103 in all, only Shaq, Malone and Kareem better. Rui Hachimura, after the great performance in game-1, still stood out with 20 points, while Anthony Davis disappointed with only 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Grizzlies demonstrated remarkable fortitude, maintaining control of the game and leading by up to 20 points. This victory guarantees the return to Memphis of the series.

The absence of Morant, whose presence on the pitch was uncertain until just before the start of the match, has highlighted the value of teamwork and resilience. Grizzlies head coach Jenkins expressed hopes of seeing Morant back on the field soon and stressed that the decision to keep him out of the game was a collective one.

The Lakers, with the end of their streak of four consecutive victories, will have to recharge and prepare for game-3, scheduled for Saturday in Los Angeles.