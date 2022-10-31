The Neapolitans dominate but risk in the final in the Sky Match: 4-3. Even in the women there is a leader with full points: it is the City of Falconara

In Napoli’s mini-escape football, in futsal there is only one team leading the Serie A regular season, with full points: it’s another Napoli, that of David Marin. Who defeats Meta Catania even without the goals of a Fortino for the first time this season in dry conditions. Cholito Salas takes care of doing the Robocop, the Paraguayan star is the mvp of the Sky Match of the fifth day of the regular season, complete with a brace: the Phlegraeans fly 4-1 then pull the plug in the final. Javi Alonso (still him) shortens the distance to 1’20 “from the end, but Rafinha’s own goal is late, he ends 4-3 with the final thrill. Naples in command also because Olimpus Roma has “rested”: the super challenge against an Eboli engaged in Europe and qualified for the Elite Round, will be played on November 15th.

The summary of the masculine — These are the results of the fifth day of Serie A New Energy: Futsal breaking latest news-360GG Monastir 3-4 (Friday), Ciampino Aniene-Petrarca 0-0 (Saturday), Città di Melilli-Sandro Abate Avellino 1-7 (Saturday), L84 -Came Dosson 5-3 (Saturday), Futsal Pistoia-Real San Giuseppe 2-2 (Saturday), Fortitudo Pomezia-Italservice Pesaro 3-3, Napoli Futsal-Meta Catania 4-3, Feldi Eboli-Olimpus Rome (15-11 20 hours). Ranking: Napoli Futsal 15, Olimpus Roma 12 *, Futsal breaking latest news 10, 360GG Monastir 9 *, Came Dosson 8 *, Feldi Eboli and L84 7 *, Meta Catania * and Sandro Abate 6, Real San Giuseppe 5, Futsal Pistoia, Fortitudo Pomezia , Italservice Pesaro and Ciampino Aniene 4, Città di Melilli 0. * one game less. See also Toro, Federico Coppitelli is the new Primavera coach

Women’s Serie A — As in the masculine, so in the feminine. The City of Falconara does not go to the head and tail, with the Azzurre Erika Ferrara and the usual Pato Dal’Maz passes 5-0 with Vis Fondi and consolidates a record with full points. But TikiTaka Francavilla remains in the wake: after a 0-0 first half, in Scandicci Vanin is unleashed, author of a hat-trick in the 5-3 of the Giallorossi to an excellent Pelletterie. In the other matches of the fourth day, heavy points for the Female breaking latest news with the Kick Off, the first ring in Serie A of an Irpinia who with Pugliese and Matijevic (brace) beat the Audace Verona. Two draws, those between VIP and Lazio and between Molfetta and Rovigo Orange.

The summary of the feminine — These are the results of the fourth day of Serie A Puro Bio: Statte-Bitonto 0-1 (Saturday), Irpinia-Audace Verona 3-0, breaking latest news Female-Kick Off 2-1, VIP Tombolo-Lazio 2-2, Female Molfetta- Rovigo Orange 1-1, Pelletterie-TikiTaka Francavilla 3-5, Vis Fondi-City of Falconara 0-5. Ranking: City of Falconara 12, Tiki Taka Francavilla 19, Bitonto 9, breaking latest news Female 8, Kick Off 7, VIP and Audace Verona 6, Female Molfetta, Rovigo Orange, Statte and Lazio 4, Irpinia 3, Pelletterie and Vis Fondi 0.

