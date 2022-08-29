Xi’an News Network News The 2022 Men’s Volleyball World Championships held a match in the second round of the group stage on August 29. The Chinese men’s volleyball team, which lost 0:3 to the Turkish team in the first round, still could not effectively limit the match against the Canadian men’s volleyball team. The opponent’s strong attack was finally defeated by a big score of 0:3. After the two-game losing streak, it is only theoretically possible for the Chinese men’s volleyball team to achieve the goal of qualifying for the group and advancing to the top 16.

In this World Championships, the Chinese men’s volleyball team, as the champion of the new Asian Cup, set a pragmatic goal of “the group strives to qualify” before the competition. To achieve the goal, the world ranking in the first two games of the group match is not much different from that of the team. When the two teams of Turkey and Canada are in the league, whether they can rely on the spot to play, it is particularly critical to win. However, in the first game against the Turkish team, the Chinese men’s volleyball team exposed obvious weaknesses in the return and first pass links. The opponent’s high level of jump serve made it difficult for the Chinese team to organize an effective attack and finally lost three consecutive games. innings, lost the game.

On the 29th, against the Canadian men’s volleyball team, the second opponent in the group stage, which was two higher than the team’s world ranking, the Chinese men’s volleyball team still sent the strongest lineup led by the main attacker Zhang Jingyin. Gradually put down the burden and fought with the Canadian team to the last minute in the first game. Unfortunately, due to the increase in mistakes at the end of the game, he could only accept the result of losing a game at 23:25.

In the second game, the Chinese team adjusted in time to strengthen the variability of serving power and setter, which made it difficult for the Canadian team to adapt. With a shortage of points, the Canadian men’s volleyball team took the opportunity to win another game with 25:21.

In the last game, the morale of the Canadian team, which had won two games in a row, also improved. Whether it was a strong attack or a blocking defense, it performed better than the Chinese team. At 25:23, the Canadian team won the third game, which also allowed China The men’s volleyball team tasted the bitterness of the two-game losing streak.

In the first group stage of the men’s volleyball world championships, the top two teams and the four best third place teams in each group will advance to the top 16. In the early morning of August 31st, Beijing time, the Chinese men’s volleyball team will play against the Italian team, the strongest European powerhouse in this group. It can be said that there is only a theoretical possibility to defeat this world championship favorite team. Therefore, It has become an extravagant hope for the Chinese team to advance to the top 16.

