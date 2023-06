Arriving in Nantes in January from Paris FC, left-back Jaouen Hadjam (20) is in the sights of Salernitana.

According to our information, the Italian club, 15th in Serie A this season, made an offer of 2 million euros to FC Nantes to secure the services of the Algerian international (2 selections). At this amount, the FCN made it known that it was not a seller.

