We play once again in the rain at the “Franco Scoglio” with Messina who, after the good success away from home in Latina, are playing a lot in terms of standings and do so with the wind in their sails, considering that in the second round the Giallorossi kept a high play-off zone points average.

Monopoli is a guest in Messina, followed in Sicily by the two souls of green-and-white fans who, from this year, at least away from home, are compacted, unlike the home games in which we find them still divided between the Curva Nord and the East Staircase.

The Apulians do their part and although there aren’t many, they try to make themselves heard and are in continuous movement for the entire duration of the match.

Classic script for the home curve whose hard core finds itself behind the banner against the property and with only the group of Fracid texts displaying its banners.

There is never a lack of incitement towards the team which in some situations finds itself fighting in a real quagmire. Despite a white-armed first half of the biancoscudati, in the second half it is the guests who take the lead, which they will keep with trade until the end.

The not exactly anticipated defeat certainly leaves a bad taste in the mouth of the Sicilian supporters who deserved something more for the commitment and stubbornness shown, while the guests who consolidate their position with a view to the playoffs and reward their fans for this transfer on the island, never among the simplest from a logistical point of view.

Nothing to report between the two fans, both ready for the next appearance: another round, another race.

Paolo Furrer