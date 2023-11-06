Mets to Hire Carlos Mendoza as New Manager, Injecting Youth into the Dugout

Mets Set to Hire Carlos Mendoza as New Manager

NEW YORK — In a surprising move, the New York Mets have reportedly found their next manager close to home. According to a source, the team is ready to hire Venezuelan Carlos Mendoza as its manager, injecting a dose of youth into the dugout. Mendoza will replace Buck Showalter, who was fired by the Mets in October.

Although the Mets have not yet confirmed the signing, Mendoza’s appointment seems imminent. At the age of 43, Mendoza has spent the past four seasons as the bench coach for the crosstown rival New York Yankees, working under manager Aaron Boone. He has been part of the Yankees’ coaching staff for six years and has also served as a coach and manager in the Minor Leagues. Additionally, Mendoza had a playing career in both the Yankees and Giants organizations. This will be his first job as a manager at the Major League level.

The hiring of Mendoza represents a significant departure from the experienced Showalter, who brought two decades of managerial experience to the Mets. It is also the first major decision made by the team’s new president of baseball operations, David Stearns. Stearns also interviewed his former manager in Milwaukee, Craig Counsell, but it seems the Mets ultimately chose to go in a different direction.

In a twist of fate, shortly after the news of Mendoza’s imminent hiring broke, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Counsell will be hired as the next manager of the Chicago Cubs, a division rival of the Milwaukee Brewers. However, neither the Brewers nor the Cubs have officially confirmed Rosenthal’s report.

With the appointment of Carlos Mendoza, the Mets are hoping to bring a fresh perspective and new energy to their team. Fans are excited to see how the Venezuelan manager will shape the future of the franchise and lead the team back to glory on the field.

