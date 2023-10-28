Home » Mexican Indycar Driver Pato O’Ward Expresses Readiness for Formula 1 After Obtaining Superlicense
by admin
Mexican driver Pato O’Ward has declared himself ready to reach Formula 1 now that he has obtained the superlicense, according to an interview with ESPN. O’Ward, who currently drives for Arrow McLaren in Indycar, hinted at a possible role as a reserve driver for the McLaren Formula 1 team, stating that “something will be known soon.”

During the interview at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, O’Ward expressed his optimism about his future participation in Formula 1. When asked about the possibility of becoming a reserve F1 driver, he replied, “A little more of that will be coming out soon. Soon. It is about moving things forward in Abu Dhabi and from there I leave my job to them and in the end the decisions are made by the bosses.”

O’Ward’s excitement stems from finally obtaining enough points to acquire the FIA Super License, a crucial requirement for having an official role in an F1 team. He commented, “Finally! The process is being done and hopefully for Abu Dhabi. It is to apply and accept, send papers and sign. ‘I don’t have to go to the moon or anything.'”

While nothing has been officially confirmed, O’Ward is set to drive in Free Practice 1 of the last Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. He has been preparing for this opportunity with intensive training, including a simulator session in London and previous training with McLaren in Barcelona.

Pato O’Ward’s ultimate goal remains to win the Indycar championship with Arrow McLaren and the legendary Indianapolis 500. However, his desire to reach Formula 1 is always present. He stated, “He is still alive and will continue to be alive. I know I am more than capable of being here and I need you to open the door for me. In Indy, they did it and there are results.”

O’Ward’s determination and success in Indycar has positioned him as a strong contender for a future role in Formula 1. Fans eagerly await further updates on his potential involvement with McLaren and his pursuit of reaching the pinnacle of motorsport.

