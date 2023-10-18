Mexico’s National Team held Germany to a 2-2 draw in their second preparation match on the October FIFA Date. Despite forward Santiago Giménez not performing as well as anticipated, Mexico’s coach, Jaime Lozano, praised his contribution in the defensive zone and creating scoring opportunities. He believes Giménez will score many goals in future matches with the Tricolor. Lozano also commended forward Henry Martín, who made a comeback after an injury, and emphasized the positive competition among the team’s forwards. The Mexican team’s performance against Germany was lauded, and Uriel Antuna became a hero in the eyes of memes. Overall, the match showcased Mexico’s strong potential and depth in their forward positions.

