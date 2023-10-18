Avianca Transforms Brand with Lowercase ‘a’

Avianca, the renowned airline, has announced the renewal of its brand in a transformation process that has been underway for the past two years. This process began after the airline exited Chapter 11, which allowed it to restructure its operations financially. As part of this rebranding effort, Avianca is bidding farewell to its capital ‘A’ and embracing a lowercase ‘a’, symbolizing its evolution from a company catering to a select few to a company that aims to provide an accessible and inclusive experience for all.

Adrian Neuhauser, CEO of Avianca, explained during a press conference that this rebranding initiative is a significant milestone for the company, as it showcases the transformation it has undergone over the past couple of years. “We are making this change later than other airlines around the world, but it is crucial for us to redefine ourselves and demonstrate how we have evolved,” Neuhauser stated.

The COVID-19 pandemic posed significant challenges for Avianca, forcing its planes to remain grounded for over 180 days. This period served as a wake-up call for the airline, highlighting the need for a different Avianca—one that is more open, accessible, and inclusive. After years of hard work, this new Avianca has finally come to fruition.

During the press conference, Avianca also unveiled some notable achievements and future plans. Neuhauser revealed that the airline aims to increase flights between Bogotá and the United States by the end of the year. Currently operating 600 daily flights, Avianca’s goal is to reach 740 flights per day by the end of 2023.

In terms of performance, Avianca reported a 1.2 percent increase in punctuality, with a compliance rate of 99.6 percent in 2023 compared to 98.4 percent in 2019. The airline’s frequencies also saw growth, rising from 135 in 2019 to 146 currently.

Avianca’s rebranding efforts reflect its commitment to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing industry. The airline is striving to provide a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for its customers while enhancing connectivity between countries and regions. With its renewed brand and ambitious plans for the future, Avianca is poised to solidify its position as a leading player in the aviation industry.

In related news, Avianca’s rebranding comes at a time when international tourism in Colombia is experiencing a remarkable recovery, positioning the country as one of the top destinations in Latin America. The reinvigorated Avianca is well-positioned to contribute to Colombia’s tourism industry’s growth and further strengthen the country’s global appeal for travelers.

As Avianca continues its transformation journey, it will be exciting to witness the airline’s future developments and its contribution to the aviation industry’s ongoing evolution.

