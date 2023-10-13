México to Face Ghana in FIFA Date Friendly Match at Bank of America Stadium

Mexico and Ghana to Face Off in Friendly Match at Bank of America Stadium

Mexico and Ghana are set to meet in a highly anticipated friendly match as part of the FIFA Date, taking place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. This clash is expected to showcase some top-notch football as both teams will be fielding their star players.

Led by Jaime “Jimmy” Lozano, Mexico is accustomed to facing low-level teams. However, they will face a formidable opponent in Ghana, who will be bringing all their firepower for this match. Fans can catch all the action from the Bank of America Stadium minute by minute.

The match between Mexico and Ghana is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 14, with kick-off at 6:30 p.m. (central Mexico time). It is anticipated that the stadium will be packed with passionate fans, creating an electric atmosphere.

Great news for fans – the match will be broadcast completely free on open TV. TUDN will be airing the game on Channel 5, while Azteca will broadcast it on Channel 7. Additionally, viewers can also stream the match through the Vix Premium app, although this may require a paid subscription for full access.

In terms of form, the Mexican National Team did not have the best performance in the last FIFA Date. They drew 2-2 against Australia and suffered a late equalizer from Uzbekistan, resulting in a 3-3 scoreline. The latter goal was a result of an error by Guillermo Ochoa.

On the other hand, Ghana enters the match on the back of a couple of victories. They defeated the Central African Republic 2-1 on September 7 and followed it up with a 3-1 triumph over Liberia. Although not considered high-level opponents, these wins have surely boosted their confidence ahead of the clash with Mexico.

With both teams eager to display their skills and claim victory, fans can expect an exciting and action-packed match.

