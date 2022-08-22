First post-match impressions for Sinisa Mihajlovic in Dazn. The rossoblù coach considers the final result of a balanced match to be right, in which Bologna has always remained, according to him, on the piece. The coach’s comment:

“The expulsion of Orsolini? He didn’t want to hurt, but his leg was actually high. The match was in balance, both teams could win. There were opportunities for everyone, I think the equal is right. The goal taken? I had just said we weren’t marching well, I saw too many free men at the far post. We knew that Verona would put us in difficulty with physicality, but even today we have always been inside the game ”.